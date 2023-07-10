After the departure of Nate Yeskie — who served as pitching coach for both years of coach Jim Schlossnagle’s tenure at Texas A&M — to LSU, a new face has been brought in to replace him.
Max Weiner, the pitching coordinator for the Seattle Mariners, will lead the pitching staff as an assistant coach starting next season.
Weiner has been on the Mariners’ staff since 2018, helping develop minor-league pitchers for the major leagues. One such prospect he helped train is former A&M baseball pitcher Bryce Miller, who debuted for Seattle this season after being drafted in 2021.
Not only did Weiner serve as a pitching coordinator, but he also founded The Arm Farm LLC in 2015, a “Pitcher Development Company focused on serving athletes through an evidence based approach to development.”
Weiner will inherit a pitching staff full of young arms like Justin Lamkin and Shane Sdao and upperclassmen like Evan Aschenbeck, Chris Cortez and Troy Wansing.
His arrival will hopefully, for Aggie fans, bring success on the mound. A&M struggled with pitching last season, ranking in the bottom half of the SEC in total pitching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.