According to a tweet from ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons, sources have shared that Texas A&M junior quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand that could potentially sideline him for the remainder of the season.
I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the the season - at the least the foreseeable future.— Ian Fitzsimmons (@Ianfitzespn) October 6, 2022
Johnson suffered the injury to his left hand in the fourth quarter of A&M’s loss to Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to a tweet by TexAgs’ Billy Liucci, redshirt sophomore quarterback Haynes King, who opened the season as the Aggies’ starter, will return to his job as A&M’s commander.
Johnson has thrown for 517 yards and three touchdowns on the season after taking the job from King in Week 3 against Miami at home. Johnson took down consecutive teams ranked in the top 15 at the time before the trip to Starkville.
King, who started the first two games, has thrown for 510 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions this season with a QB rating of 34.8. True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, a five-star prospect and the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the high school class of 2022, will act as the team’s backup quarterback in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa this weekend to face off against the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the yearly rematch between the two historic programs.
(0) comments
