With the conclusion of Early Signing Day, Texas A&M is on its way to making history.
Early Signing Day took place on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Texas A&M signed 25 athletes, including 13 of the nation’s Top 100, according to 247Sports. By the end of the day, the Aggies jumped to the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation and landed four players not previously committed, all in ESPN’s top 300 players in the country in just one day.
A&M’s class currently sits at No. 5 all-time in 247’s recruiting composite points. Additionally, this may be the first time since 2010 that Alabama or Georgia did not finish with the No. 1 class.
Let’s take a look at Texas A&M’s remarkable 2022 signing class as of Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Note: All rankings are from the 247 Sports Composite.
Offensive Signees:
Conner Weigman — QB — 5-star
With A&M’s quarterback room looking a little empty at the moment, Fisher signed 5-star quarterback Weigman to his already outstanding 2022 class. Weigman finished his high school career with 27 passing touchdowns and was offensive MVP of his district. He will be enrolling early and has the potential to beat out any quarterback on A&M’s roster as a freshman. Weigman will also play for the A&M baseball team.
”[Conner] Weigman was my choice from the get-go,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I love him. I think he's the most complete player in the country."
Jake Johnson — TE — 4-star
Long-time LSU commit tight end Jake Johnson decommitted when his brother, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson, entered the transfer portal. Today, the Aggies signed the 4-star out of Bogart, Ga., the nation’s best tight end and one of three tight ends recruited by A&M in the 2022 class.
Donovan Green — TE — 4-star
Green committed in January and predicted that A&M would sign one of the best classes in the nation. The 4-star tight end out of Dickinson could be utilized right away when he gets to College Station due to many injuries in the current tight end room and junior tight end Jalen Wydermeyer possibly headed to the NFL draft.
"Donovan Green is as complete a guy as there is in the country,” Fisher said on TexAgs. “He is physical. You go watch his film, and he'll put his hat in the middle of your nose and bloody it."
Theodor Melin Öhrström — TE — 4-star
Öhrström is the third tight end in this signing class. The 4-star from Stockholm, Sweden, will be moving across the world to come play for the Aggies. He will also be the third international player on A&M’s roster in 2023, along with sophomore punter Nik Constantinou and sophomore offensive linemen Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, both from Australia.
”Everything he does is so natural,” Fisher said. “He can run. Run like a wideout. He's a 4.5 guy.”
Chris Marshall — WR — 4-star
Marshall, the No. 7 wide receiver in the nation, will add plenty of talent to the Aggies’ wideout room. The 4-star prospect out of Missouri City was between A&M, Alabama and USC, until he committed to A&M on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Noah Thomas — WR — 4-star
Adding to the abundance of Houston talent in this class is 4-star wide receiver Thomas. The three-sport athlete is the third receiver commit in the 2022 class.
Le’Veon Moss — RB — 4-star
The Aggies pulled a talented running back out of Louisiana. Moss committed to Alabama in June, however, he decommitted from The Crimson Tide once A&M offered and joined the maroon and white’s Class of 2022 in November.
Kam Dewberry — IOL — 4-star
Dewberry was a huge grab for the Aggies. He announced his commitment right before he signed with three final schools, A&M, Texas and Oklahoma. The 4-star offensive lineman from Atascocita is the No. 3 offensive line recruit in the nation.
Hunter Erb — OT — 4-star
Erb, who was a big flip target for Oklahoma, signed as an offensive tackle for the maroon and white. The Haslet 4-star has been committed since February and will be joining the maroon goons come the 2022 season.
Mark Nabou — IOL — 3-star
Nabou, the Seattle native, is yet another out-of-state commit A&M secured. The 3-star offensive lineman is not only an efficient blocker but explosive off the snap.
PJ Williams — OT — 4-star
Williams, the 4-star offensive tackle from Dickinson, has been a long-time commit for the Aggies. Williams and Green, who committed together back in January, have found chemistry on the field at Dickinson High and will be bringing it to College Station.
Defensive Signees:
Walter Nolen — DL — 5-star
Nolen, a 5-star out of Powell, Tenn., finalized his commitment to the Aggies. The state champ was in between A&M and Tennessee until his visit to College Station convinced him to come play in Texas. Nolen is A&M’s highest recruit ever — topping Myles Garrett — according to 247Sports, and will only improve his talents under the guidance of defensive line coach Terry Price.
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy — DL — 5-star
The day’s first signee was 5-star defensive lineman Brownlow-Dindy out of Lakeland, Fla. On Monday, Dec. 6, he flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to A&M and is just one of many outstanding defensive players in this signing class.
Enai White — EDGE — 4-star
The only edge signed in the Class of 2022 is the 4-star from Philadelphia, Pa. White is the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania, and his signing pushed the Aggies into the No. 1 spot.
Malick Sylla — DL — 4-star
Another athletic, fast player added to A&M’s defensive line is 4-star Sylla. Sylla and Taylor are currently teammates at Katy High School, and their bond from high school will be exciting to see as they progress as players at A&M.
Jadon Scarlett — DL — 3-star
Scarlett is yet another defensive line signee. The 3-star comes from Argyle High School and is the No. 55 defensive lineman in the nation.
Anthony Lucas — DL — 4-star
The fifth defensive lineman signee of the day is 4-star Lucas. He announced his top five, A&M, LSU, UCLA, Notre Dame and Alabama, but the Aggies finalized the deal with the No. 1 player out of Arizona.
Bobby Taylor — CB — 4-star
Along with the rest of the 2022 class, A&M signed a self-proclaimed “kid who knows how to recruit.” Taylor, the 4-star cornerback out of Katy High School, has been out with an injury all season, but that did not stop him from convincing highly sought-after recruits to sway their decision A&M’s way. If you are looking for a guy to thank for A&M’s historic class, Taylor is your guy.
”You have to have guys in your class to be bell cows. Bobby Taylor was a huge part of our class,” Fisher said.
Marquis Groves-Killebrew — CB — 4-star
Just when Aggies thought the day was over, 4-star Georgia cornerback commit shocked college football fans and flipped to A&M. Groves-Killebrew — the longest-tenured Georgia commit and Acworth, Ga., native — was the Aggie’s final signee of the day.
Ish Harris — LB — 3-star
On the defensive side of the ball, the Aggies picked up 3-star commit Harris. The linebacker out of Pilot Point played football, basketball and ran track in high school, and his athleticism will allow him to succeed in different aspects of the game.
“I love [multi]-sport athletes,” Fisher said. “You learn how to compete in different ways. Baseball is a game of failure. They don’t get frustrated. Track is just one race. Basketball teaches you a lot. I think football encompasses all of them, and playing multiple sports can be very beneficial.”
Martell Harris — LB — 4-star
Harris, the 4-star linebacker from The Woodlands, committed to A&M just two days after Fisher and his staff made him an offer, and he made it official on Early Signing Day.
Bryce Anderson — S — 4-star
Anderson, who committed back in August, was one of the guys lured in by Taylor. The speedy safety out of Beaumont was another athlete who went back and forth between A&M and Texas, until Taylor convinced him that College Station was the place to be.
Jarred Kerr — S — 4-star
Out of Lexington, Tex., Kerr, the 4-star defensive back, will be joining A&M’s outstanding defensive class. Kerr has played multiple positions and will be an athletic playmaker for the Aggies.
Deyon “Smoke” Bouie — S — 4-star
The Aggies pulled 4-star safety “Smoke” Bouie out of Bainbridge, Ga., right out of the grasp of Georgia. As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, he is the final addition to the defensive class; however, Fisher has shown he likes to keep tricks up his sleeve.
Special Teams Signees:
Ethan Moczulski — K — 3-star
The only special teams player signed in this class is 3-star kicker Moczulski. He is the No. 4 kicker in the nation and looks to replace senior kicker Seth Small.
There was only one verbal commit who did not sign today, and it was 5-star wide receiver Evan Stewart. The internet-viral athlete committed to the Aggies on Monday, Nov. 29. However, it was not announced why Stewart did not sign on Early Signing Day.
The Aggies finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, though they may not be done yet. The Aggies will look to add multiple players from the transfer portal as well as grab a couple final commits to seal the 2022 class.
Players to watch out for:
Denver Harris — DB — 4-star: Committing after 6A D1 State Final.
Shemar Stewart — DL — 4-star: In between A&M and Texas; committing on National Signing Day.
Kiyaunta Goodwin — OL — 5-star: Kentucky commit who pushed signing back to finalize his decision.
Harold Perkins — LB — 5-star: Committing on Sunday, Jan. 2.
“We're putting together a complete deal, and we're going to need it to go and compete in this league. Very excited about the guys we're getting.”
The final signing day for athletes to sign to A&M is Wednesday, Feb. 2.
