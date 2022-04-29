On Saturday, April 30, Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal Jr., Class of 2022, was signed by the San Francisco 49ers following the 2022 NFL Draft.
During O’Neal’s four-year career at A&M, he played in all 48 games, picking off six interceptions and causing 10 tackles for loss. As a junior, he was a profound leader of the No. 3 defense in the SEC during the 2020-21 season. As a senior, he earned the Aggie Heart Award, Defensive Attitude Award and the Defensive Aggie Award for strength and conditioning.
According to 247Sports, O’Neal was a 4-star recruit out of Cypress Springs High School. He was ranked as the nation's eighth-best player of the 2018 class.
O’Neal was signed after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent, according to Pro Football Focus's Doug Kyed. He will head to the San Francisco 49ers, a team that made the NFC Championship last season.
