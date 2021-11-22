Outdoor Adventures of Texas A&M held a fly fishing clinic Sunday, Nov. 21, at Penberthy Pond.
Instructor Bonnie Boggiano taught the basic skills course as part of A&M Rec Sports, one of four outdoor programs offered throughout November. The clinic included the basics of how to put together and use a fly fishing rod, casting and line handling techniques and hook-setting skills.
Boggiano kicked off the clinic by explaining the components of the rod and reel, as well as how to assemble them. Basic casting skills — and bad habits to avoid — followed with instruction on how to set hooks and handle the line. The last lesson demonstrated how the fishing line interacts with different moving waters such as rivers and ponds.
Bethany Goodlett, Class of 2018, said even though she was excited to be learning this style of fishing, it was harder than she expected.
“It was a lot more challenging than I thought it would be,” Goodlett said. “Eventually, I kinda got it. Bonnie [Boggiano] was a great instructor.”
Engineering freshman Andrew Nothdurft said he enjoyed the clinic, since fly fishing was something he always wanted to try.
“It makes it a lot easier to enjoy and makes you want to get more into the sport when the person teaching it really enjoys it as well,” Northdurft said.
Construction science senior Eric Roquet said he appreciates that Outdoor Adventures hosts things like the fly fishing clinic.
“Bonnie was very knowledgeable; she definitely knows what she’s talking about,” Roquet said.
The final program of the month, Lead Climbing Clinic, will be held Nov. 30. For more information about Outdoor Adventures courses and activities, interested students can visit https://recsports.tamu.edu/outdoor-adventures/.
