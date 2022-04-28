On Thursday, April 28, Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, Class of 2023, was drafted to the Houston Texans as the 15th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
During Green’s career at A&M, he started in all 35 games and played at every position of the line. He was named SEC Lineman of the Week three times this past season as well as Offensive MVP in 2020 and 2021. As a freshman, Green was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and earned Offensive Top Newcomer award.
According to 247Sports, Green was a 5-star recruit out of Atascocita High School in Humble. In high school, he was named the 2018 Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year as a senior.
Green was the highest-rated guard in the 2022 draft class, according to the NFL Network, and was the top guard drafted. He will stay in Texas and return to the Houston area.
