Junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green became the sixth Texas A&M football player to opt into the 2022 NFL Draft with an announcement posted to his social media.
“These years at Texas A&M University, and College Station, have possibly been the happiest of my life,” Green’s post reads. “I sincerely appreciate all the love and affection I have received. However, after careful consideration, prayer and discussions with my family, I have decided that it is time to pursue my dream and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.”
Blessed🙏🏿✝️ #rilladanada 🦍 pic.twitter.com/8pTGqEU7VN— BIG KEN ™ 🦍 (@K_Green_01) December 21, 2021
Green was a constant on an otherwise inconsistent A&M offensive line in 2021. He played in all 12 games in the regular season and started at every position along the line of scrimmage except center.
The 5-star lineman out of Atascocita signed with A&M over a number of other programs. As a freshman with the Aggies, he was a starter in every game at the right guard position; as a sophomore, he started every game at the left guard position.
In his final season with A&M, Green was named a finalist for the Lombardi Award. He anchored an offensive line that only gave up 19 sacks and cleared the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in junior running back Isaiah Spiller, who also opted for the NFL Draft, and a potential 1,000-yard rusher in sophomore Devon Achane — who could hit the mark with a 90-yard game in the teams’ bowl game.
Green will forgo his senior season and did not mention whether or not he will be playing in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31.
“I will always be an Aggie, and I promise I will return to campus to complete my education and earn my college degree,” Green said. “This incredible journey and experience have prepared me for the next chapter of my life and once again, I would like to thank everyone for making my dreams a reality. God Bless and Gig ‘Em!”
