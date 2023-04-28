No. 27 has officially traded his maroon and white threads for teal and gold attire.
Defensive back Antonio Johnson was selected 160th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
From a state champion in high school to the anchor on the defensive end, Johnson’s football career has been nothing but extraordinary. In his three seasons at Texas A&M, he tallied 164 total tackles, 68 solo tackles and 7 pass deflections.
As far as accolades, he’s been named to the PFF All-America First Team and 2021 AP All-SEC Second Team. In 2022, he was named to the AP All-SEC First Team, PFF All-America Second Team and Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team.
His most memorable game came this past season against Arkansas at the Southwest Classic. This hard-hitting nickel acquired 13 total tackles, 5 solo tackles and 8 assists, in this conference rivalry and helped the team to a 23-21 victory.
The Jaguars just acquired an individual who can play at multiple levels on the defensive side of the ball as well as cover the quickest individual on the field, coach Jimbo Fisher said.
“Not many safeties can play the second level, what I am saying is down in the box and be physical, then have the ball skills to play on the top end in the third level,” Fisher said. “The safeties that [are drafted] high like himself, some guys are coverage guys and some are tackle guys… he has the ability to do both.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.