Texas A&M football’s junior RB Devon Achance has a new home in the NFL.
The Missouri City native was selected 84 overall in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Achane was the cornerstone of the Aggies’ offense the past two seasons after a productive freshman campaign in 2020, when the maroon and white capped a 9-1 season with an Orange Bowl victory over No. 13 North Carolina.
In a disappointing 2022 season that saw A&M finish 5-7, Achane was a bright spot with 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, plus 36 catches for 196 yards and three scores. He capped his career in College Station with 215 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 38-23 win over No. 6 LSU at Kyle Field.
All told, the speedster amassed 2,376 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns over his three seasons while averaging 6.4 yards a carry. He caught 65 passes for 554 yards and five scores.
Achane was also used on kick returns the past two years, tallying 613 total yards and a touchdown each season. His 2021 touchdown return versus No. 1 Alabama was instrumental in an upset win over the Crimson Tide. Achane’s versatility as a runner, receiver and returner is seen as an offensive strength that will prove valuable at the next level.
“In this league, you can’t just run the ball,” Achane said at A&M’s Pro Day in March. “You have to be able to catch out the backfield. Thankfully, I’ve experienced playing receiver, running routes, caught from inside in the slot and outside. That feels good to show that I can do both.”
At March’s NFL Combine, Achane clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.32 seconds, the fastest amongst running backs at the event and third fastest overall. In his time at A&M, Achane was a pivotal member of the track and field team as well. He is amongst the Top 12 A&M performers in three events.
“He’s a matchup problem,” coach Jimbo Fisher said at Pro Day. “Not just because of his speed, but because of his athleticism and natural ball skills down the field. Devon is going to be a three-down guy and people don’t realize that. The way the NFL is now with the situations and diversity, he is going to excel in the game up there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.