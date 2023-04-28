Texas A&M football’s junior DB Jaylon Jones is heading the Hoosier state.
The Cibolo native is A&M’s newest draftee, as he was selected 221st overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was a three-year starter for the Aggies after being tabbed as a four-star prospect out of Steele High School.
Jones made a quick impact his freshman season, playing a key role on defense in the maroon and white’s 2020 campaign in which they went 9-1. He collected 30 tackles, including one for a loss, plus an interception and seven pass deflections.
Over the course of his A&M career, Jones totaled 98 tackles, including two tackles for loss. He added three interceptions, 17 pass deflections and a fumble recovery across 32 games. Last season, the 6’ 2”, 205-pound defender allowed just 94 yards in coverage, according to PFF College.
After recording a 40-yard dash time of 4.57 seconds at the NFL Combine in early March, Jones improved his speed with a time of 4.40 seconds at A&M’s Pro Day in late March, good for the eighth-best speed at his position. According to coach Jimbo Fisher, Jones’ size and length will be key assets at the next level.
“In time, you always look at corners in the back end of their careers,” Fisher said at Pro Day. “The guys that have size like that could go back and even be a safety on the back end of their careers because maybe they lose half a step here and there but are physical enough to do those things … I think he can be a special team guy as well because he is so long and physical. Whether you are covering a kick or blocking a kick ... Size matters.”
