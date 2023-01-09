On Monday, Jan. 9, junior forward Julius Marble was named SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week following his performances against Florida and LSU.
In both conference games, Marble averaged 17 points, shooting 57.7% from the field, and also averaged 7.5 rebounds, including almost reaching his first career double-double against LSU with nine rebounds.
His performance also helped the Aggies snap a 10-game losing streak to the LSU Tigers, with A&M’s last victory against LSU dating all the way back to Feb. 4, 2017.
Marble, a Dallas native who attended Dallas Jesuit High School went on to play for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans. In Marble’s three years in East Lansing, Mich., he averaged 4.3 points per game along with 2.4 rebounds per game in a limited role off the bench before transferring to A&M this past offseason with two more years of eligibility remaining.
Marble has had an immediate effect for the Aggies, starting 10 games and averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds a game so far this season .
With this achievement, Marble became the first Aggie to win SEC Player of the Week since Quentin Jackson in March of last year.
Marble looks to continue his dominance this Wednesday as the Aggies welcome the No. 20 Missouri Tigers to Reed Arena at 7:30 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Hunter Mitchell is a sports writer for The Battalion, as well as a member of Reed Rowdies.
