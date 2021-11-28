The Jordan Nixon show continues for Texas A&M women’s basketball.
The junior guard amassed 25 points as the Aggies defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 77-68 in the final game of the Paradise Jam tournament on Saturday, Nov. 27 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The victory completed the tournament sweep for A&M, as the maroon and white bested Pittsburgh and South Dakota in the two previous days.
Nixon, a junior guard, was not alone in her scoring efforts, as graduate guards Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells added 15 points and three assists each, while sophomore guard Sahara Jones tallied ten points. Pitts and Jones contributed on the defensive side as well, as Pitts’ nine rebounds led the team, while Jones was close behind with six.
Nixon was named MVP of the tournament for her efforts, particularly perfect shooting from 3-point range after draining six triples against Northwestern, and scoring a combined 25 points against Pittsburgh and South Dakota. Additionally, Wells was named to the Paradise Jam All-Tournament team.
Both teams remained evenly matched through the first half, entering halftime tied at 22 as the defenses stood tall. It wasn’t until the third quarter that the Aggies’ offense shined, as Nixon and Pitts racked up nine points each. A trio of 3-pointers from Nixon triggered a 29-19 run for A&M in the third.
The fourth quarter followed a similar script, as both offenses took over. Despite the 27-point performance from the Wildcats, the Aggies kept pace to seize a 77-68 victory. A&M coach Gary Blair said he was pleased with his team’s performance, particularly after playing three games within three days.
“I’m very proud of our basketball team,” Blair said. “Our kids once again responded to adversity. We had to adjust every single game because we were facing good teams.”
Now 7-0, A&M looks to continue its unbeaten season against Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Tipoff against the Trojans is set for 11 a.m. at Reed Arena in College Station.
“I want the fans to come out on Wednesday when we play a very good Little Rock team,” Blair said. “We need everyone there to support us. It is time to stand up, come out in person and cheer this team on."
