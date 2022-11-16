The NCAA cross country championship is Saturday, Nov. 19. While neither of the Texas A&M men’s or women’s cross country teams qualified for the team spots, sophomore Jonathan Chung will be representing the Aggies at the championship.
Chung is one of 38 participants that will compete in the individual men’s event, and is also the first Aggie men’s cross country runner to qualify for the NCAA Championship since junior Eric Casarez in 2019.
Chung qualified for the championship by placing sixth with a time of 30:35.1 in the 10,000-meter race at the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday, Nov. 11.
A&M distance coach Wendell McRaven praised Chung for his hard work and spoke on how it got him to this point.
“When I look back at Jonathan [Chung’s] progression, it’s been 18 months of just doing the little things and the right things,” McRaven said. “He’s become a guy that’s a great example of our younger athletes with the work he’s put in to be where he’s at today.”
Ahead of the race, Chung shared what he hopes to accomplish and said he wants to take the challenge head on.
“I think I just need to go out there and compete to the best of my ability,” Chung said. “So I’m kind of just taking it all in, and the most important thing is to do it with a smile on my face.”
