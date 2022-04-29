On Saturday, April 30, Texas A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, Class of 2021, was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent the 2022 NFL Draft.
During Peevy’s career at A&M, he played in every game, with the exception of Nicholls State his freshman year. Peevy saw the program transition into the hands of head coach Jimbo Fisher when then-head coach Kevin Sumlin was fired after the 2017 regular season. He utilized his extra COVID-19 year of eligibility to return to Aggieland for the 2021-22 season, bringing his career statistics to 137 total tackles and 19 tackles for loss.
According to 247Sports, Peevy was a 4-star recruit out of Bellaire High School in 2017. In high school, the lineman earned first-team all-district honors as a senior and was selected to be on the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl roster.
Peevy was signed soon after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft after going undrafted, joining the Titans, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.