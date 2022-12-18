According to 12thman.com, Jamie Morrison has been named the head coach of the Texas A&M volleyball program.
On Monday, Nov. 21, A&M coach Laura Kuhn was fired after a disappointing 13-16 overall record and Athletic Director Ross Bjork took no time to find his new replacement.
From 2017-2019, Morrison served as the head coach of the Netherlands Women’s National Volleyball team and led the team to a second-place finish and a fourth-place finish in the 2017 and 2018 European Championships.
At the collegiate level, Morrison coached at Concordia University from 2007-2008 and UC Irvine from 2012-2013. He also helped coach the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team twice for three consecutive years from 2009-2012 and 2014-2016.
The California native has spent four years coaching the U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Team as an assistant coach and helped them to a 107-33 overall record that included an Olympic gold medal in Brazil and China.
“What excites me about this opportunity is the tradition that separates Texas A&M from other universities, along with the foundation that has been built by the people that came before me,” Morrison told 12thMan.com. “What they built is a foundation and a team capable of great things. I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking it to a championship level.”
