On Saturday, April 30, Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, Class of 2023, was signed by the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wydermyer played three seasons at A&M, starting in 33 of 35 career games. The two-time John Mackey Award finalist and three-time All-SEC Team member caught 118 passes for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns. In his freshman season, he led the team in receiving touchdowns; in his sophomore season, he led the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns; and in his senior season, he led the team in receiving yards.
Before college, the 4-star tight end was the 15th-ranked tight end in the high school Class of 2019, according to 247Sports. At Dickinson High School, Wydermyer was named a Houston area UIL Offensive Player of the Year finalist by the Houston Touchdown Club.
Despite originally being one of the highest-rated tight end prospects headed into the 2021-22 football season, Wydermyer slipped off draft boards during the off-season, ultimately going undrafted. He signed a deal with the Buffalo Bills soon after the draft ended, according to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.
Let’s get it #BillsMafia https://t.co/ffxhGfWSVY— Jalenwydermyer (@jalenwydermyer) April 30, 2022
