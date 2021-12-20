Texas A&M junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer has opted to forego his senior season as well as the Aggies’ bowl game in order to opt for the 2022 NFL Draft.
“Coach Fisher, Coach Coley and the rest of the Texas A&M coaching, academic and training staff, from the moment l enrolled as a student-athlete, you challenged me as a person and because of that I am both a better man and a better football player,” Wydermyer’s announcement on Twitter read.
I ❤️ U all thank you so much for these last 3 years they’ve been amazing and I’m grateful and truly honored to be apart of the Aggie family #85 signing out🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/X9KvaaXxgK— Jalenwydermyer (@jalenwydermyer) December 20, 2021
Wydermyer signed with A&M out of Dickinson in 2019 as the 15th-ranked tight end in his class, according to 247Sports. As a 4-star athlete, Wydermyer received offers from the biggest schools across the nation, such as Miami, Georgia and Alabama.
Nearly immediately after arriving on campus, Wydermyer found himself in the starting lineup for the Aggies, starting in 11 of 13 games his freshman season. His sophomore and junior seasons, he would start in all 22 games in which he played.
In his junior season, Wydermyer set career highs in both receptions and receiving touchdowns with 40 catches for 515 yards, good enough to be named a John Mackey Award finalist for the second season in a row. He finished his career as an Aggie with 118 receptions for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“Aggie Nation, 12th Man and the entire College Station community, from my first visit to campus I felt at home,” Wydermyer said. “Thank you for making me one of your own.”
