With the 2023 Aggie baseball season coming to an end, freshman OF Jace LaViolette has garnered national honors, being named a Freshman All-American by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The Katy native had a batting average of .287 on the year and led the team in slugging with a .632 average. He also led the team in stolen bases with 18, RBIs with 63 and in home runs with 21.
His 21 home runs broke the A&M freshman home run record, a record held since 1987 by Aggies’ legend John Byington.
The freshman had many memorable moments this season, like a walk-off double against Portland or his three-home run performance in Game 2 against Mississippi State, and is poised to be a leader for the Aggies in 2024.
