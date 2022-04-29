On Saturday, April 30, Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller, Class of 2023, was drafted to the Los Angeles Chargers as the 123rd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Spiller started his career behind Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin, a fellow member of the 2022 NFL Draft Class, before taking over after an injury. Spiller went on to earn 2,993 yards on the ground, 585 yards in the air and 25 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Aggies. He was a two-time member of the All-SEC team and a Doak Walker Award semifinalist in his sophomore season.
In high school, he was named a Houston area UIL Offensive Player of the Year finalist by the Houston Touchdown Club as well as the 2017 and 2018 15-6A Offensive MVP. Coming out of Klein Collins High School in Spring, he was a 4-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and the ninth-ranked running back in the Class of 2019.
The Chargers add Spiller to an already deep running back rotation midway through the fourth round. Spiller was the ninth running back and the fourth Aggie selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
