On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Texas A&M junior running back Isaiah Spiller announced on Instagram and Twitter he has decided to forgo his eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Thank you God for this opportunity! #GigEm 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yVTcQDDEak— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) December 14, 2021
“With great Aggie pride, I am announcing my decision to forgo my remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft,” Spiller’s post reads.
According to 247 Sports, the running back out of Spring was a 4-star recruit. Since his commitment to A&M, he has been one of the Aggies most consistent running backs and finished seventh on A&M’s all-time career rushing yards list.
During his freshman season, he immediately found his place in coach Jimbo Fisher’s offense and finished as the maroon and white’s leading rusher. His 946 yards and 10 touchdowns landed him a spot on the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team.
Spiller’s sophomore performances heavily contributed to A&M’s No. 2 rushing offense in the SEC for the 2020 season. The running back accumulated 1,036 yards, nine touchdowns and earned All-SEC First Team honors.
In his final season at A&M, Spiller started in all 12 games and racked up 1,011 yards, six touchdowns and an All-SEC Second Team nod.
Overall, Spiller finished his career as a Aggie with 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns.
