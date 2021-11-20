The student organization Connected Aggies Serving Through Leadership Experiences, or CASTLE, played all the way to the Texas A&M Rec Sports coed softball championship game before falling to the Trophy Hunters.
After a two-week delay in playoffs due to weather and a one-win regular season, CASTLE lost 11-4 to the student hunting organization at Penberthy Fields on Nov. 15 for the title of coed softball champions. The game came to a swift 11-4 end with the Trophy Hunters defeating CASTLE.
During the regular season, CASTLE only walked away with one victory under its belt going into playoffs.
“If I’m being honest, this is not the same team we started out with, and that is something I’m really proud of,” team captain Jadi Weaver said.
It was a slow start to the championship game with only one run scored the first two innings for CASTLE. The score was tied at one point, and the energy on the field and in the stands was tense.
“I can hear myself think; we need to get loud,” senior Mackenzie Wallace said about trying to encourage teammates while in the dugout.
Even with notable plays both at bat and in the outfield, the Trophy Hunters’ winning momentum was too great for CASTLE to overcome.
“I’m glad we had the momentum of our first win going into playoffs,” Weaver said. “It was exciting, and I could tell just how excited everyone on the team was. I could see the eagerness to play.”
