Sophomore middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla was named the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, Sept. 11.
After a strong defensive showing at the Aggie Invitational, Cos-Okpalla earned her first career weekly honor.
In A&M’s first game of the Aggie Invitational, Cos-Okpalla racked up 14 total blocks in a sweep of Utah State, breaking A&M’s program record and tying the SEC record for total blocks in a three-set match.
Cos-Okpalla carried her strong defensive performance into the next game versus Northern Iowa with nine total blocks to propel the Aggies to a 3-0 sweep.
Unfortunately for Aggie fans, the final game of the invitational versus TCU resulted in the Maroon and White’s first loss of the season. Cos-Okpalla still showed out defensively against the Horned Frogs with five total blocks, a team-high and tied for second-most between both teams.
Cos-Okpalla finished the Invitational with a total of 28 blocks. She averaged 2.80 blocks per set and currently leads the nation in blocks per set at 2.
Coach Jamie Morrison and the Aggies will need Cos-Okpalla to continue her strong defensive showings as A&M hosts No. 22 Houston on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Liberty on Friday, Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.