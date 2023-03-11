From the tipoff, the No. 18 Texas A&M basketball team had one of the most dominant first halves this season. Statistically, the Aggies' 49-point first half is the most they have scored in the first half of an SEC Tournament since joining the conference in 2012.
From 3-pointers to windmills, A&M put on a highlight reel performance that caught the attention of anyone with a Twitter account.
Here are some of the major plays and reactions from the Aggies' first-half performance and their 87-75 win against Vanderbilt to send them to the SEC Championship:
Pregame
From the first step off the bus to the first step on the court, A&M was locked in on one thing.
aggies in the building pic.twitter.com/AnVYxEwxeu— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 11, 2023
“A national championship,” sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV said.
Here we go again… 🤪🤪🤪Just ☝️spot left in tomorrows @SEC tournament Championship game. #Aggies 👍 v. #Commodores ⚓️Listen here⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/y4bK369kl0 pic.twitter.com/fvG0U7BKYQ— SEC Radio Network (@SEC_Radio) March 11, 2023
However, in order to reach this goal, the team must focus on the SEC Championship first.
First half
From the opening tipoff, the Aggies’ had full control of the game. Taylor made it his responsibility to get his teammates involved.
4️⃣👉🥾🥾 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mi2L2ikQgr— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 11, 2023
4-VISION 👀 pic.twitter.com/1grfo1TSuM— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 11, 2023
The Aggies came out of the gate with the mentality to play lockdown defense. To start the game, A&M forced seven defensive stops and had five turkeys in the first half alone, coach Buzz Williams said.
that's Texas A&M basketball 💪 pic.twitter.com/fwYIcw4Box— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 11, 2023
“The offense was resolved by our defense,” junior forward Henry Coleman III said.
windmill jam @aggiembk x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/UtrKCzRTjo— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 11, 2023
“It was a site to see,” Taylor said. “We always joke and talk about Solo[man Washington] and how he always tries to leak out and get a dunk. He actually did his job this time and he was rewarded. It was actually fun to see. He was happy about it.”
Halftime
The Aggies finished an impressive first-half performance with a comfortable 24-point lead. What was even more impressive, was the halftime performance from Red Panda, or acrobat Rong “Krystal” Niu.
.@TheRonSlay still droppin dimes 🐼 pic.twitter.com/j63noxKDFC— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 11, 2023
Second half
Vanderbilt came out of the second half angry, fast and hungry after a lousy first-half performance. After conducting multiple runs, the Commodores ignited their fan base and cut the deficit to 12.
However, a Dallas native knew just what to do to silence him.
The shot 🆚 the shot 📸@aggiembk | #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/mIKnGxl6Kc— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 11, 2023
wade is so cold y'all pic.twitter.com/UmN8pJ01nS— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 11, 2023
“I was just trying to control the game a little bit,” Taylor said. “Whether that was scoring, if that was getting stops or getting assists. At that moment it was scoring.”
Nederland, Texas pic.twitter.com/e9V2EW84GR— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 11, 2023
At this moment, every single player in the maroon and white who stepped on the court could say they scored a point in the Music City.
Some quick feet and impressive handles from senior guard Dexter Dennis secured the 12-point victory and sent the Commodores sliding all the way home.
sooooooo tough @ldl_dex 😤 pic.twitter.com/4rrltdfJ7g— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 11, 2023
Verified
A&M caught the attention of some of a few familiar faces and some of the top college basketball experts in the country.
I am hoping the Selection Committee looks at the many quality W ‘s of @VandyMBB in winning 10 of their last 11 . Underdog today vs a really good Texas A & M team . Yes down big early vs Aggies .— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 11, 2023
Pretty damn incredible. Texas A&M has gone 17-3 vs SEC opponents this season in a league that will get at least a conference tying record 8 teams into the tournament. Hell of a job by @TeamCoachBuzz and @aggiembk https://t.co/OS4ALaQR6E— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) March 11, 2023
And most importantly.
Palpable Buzz Williams.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2023
Postgame
For the second-consecutive season, A&M fights through the competition and earns a spot back in the SEC Final. This time, a rematch against No. 4 Alabama.
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND ‼️👍 @aggiembk #SECMBB x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/fxle0GHM2x— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 11, 2023
“It’s a blessing,” Taylor said. “We worked very hard to get back to this point. On December 25, we were 6-5. Nobody thought we would be here. It’s a blessing to be here. Now, we have to complete the job.”
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BOUND 🏆@aggiembk has won 10 of its last 11 games 😤 #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/fXDLqNyFUh— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 11, 2023
There should only be one more thing left to say.
Tomorrow is going to be a show 🍿 #SECTourney@wadetaylorIV | @aggiembk pic.twitter.com/qEuI3EKp3i— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 11, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.