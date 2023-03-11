Men's Basketball vs. Vanderbilt

Junior F Henry Coleman (15) dunks the ball during a game vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee.

 Photo by Ishika Samant

From the tipoff, the No. 18 Texas A&M basketball team had one of the most dominant first halves this season. Statistically, the Aggies' 49-point first half is the most they have scored in the first half of an SEC Tournament since joining the conference in 2012.

From 3-pointers to windmills, A&M put on a highlight reel performance that caught the attention of anyone with a Twitter account.

Here are some of the major plays and reactions from the Aggies' first-half performance and their 87-75 win against Vanderbilt to send them to the SEC Championship:

Pregame

From the first step off the bus to the first step on the court, A&M was locked in on one thing.

“A national championship,” sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV said.

However, in order to reach this goal, the team must focus on the SEC Championship first.

First half

From the opening tipoff, the Aggies’ had full control of the game. Taylor made it his responsibility to get his teammates involved.

The Aggies came out of the gate with the mentality to play lockdown defense. To start the game, A&M forced seven defensive stops and had five turkeys in the first half alone, coach Buzz Williams said.

“The offense was resolved by our defense,” junior forward Henry Coleman III said.

“It was a site to see,” Taylor said. “We always joke and talk about Solo[man Washington] and how he always tries to leak out and get a dunk. He actually did his job this time and he was rewarded. It was actually fun to see. He was happy about it.”

Halftime

The Aggies finished an impressive first-half performance with a comfortable 24-point lead. What was even more impressive, was the halftime performance from Red Panda, or acrobat Rong “Krystal” Niu.

Second half

Vanderbilt came out of the second half angry, fast and hungry after a lousy first-half performance. After conducting multiple runs, the Commodores ignited their fan base and cut the deficit to 12.

However, a Dallas native knew just what to do to silence him.

“I was just trying to control the game a little bit,” Taylor said. “Whether that was scoring, if that was getting stops or getting assists. At that moment it was scoring.”

At this moment, every single player in the maroon and white who stepped on the court could say they scored a point in the Music City.

Some quick feet and impressive handles from senior guard Dexter Dennis secured the 12-point victory and sent the Commodores sliding all the way home.

Verified

A&M caught the attention of some of a few familiar faces and some of the top college basketball experts in the country.

And most importantly.

Postgame

For the second-consecutive season, A&M fights through the competition and earns a spot back in the SEC Final. This time, a rematch against No. 4 Alabama.

“It’s a blessing,” Taylor said. “We worked very hard to get back to this point. On December 25, we were 6-5. Nobody thought we would be here. It’s a blessing to be here. Now, we have to complete the job.”

There should only be one more thing left to say.

