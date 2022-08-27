The Texas A&M football team may have a starting quarterback for Week 1 of the college football season: Haynes King.
The news was broken by TexAgs’ co-owner and executive editor Billy Liucci and corroborated by ESPN and other outlets and sources, though an official statement from the athletic department has not yet been made.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher chose King over LSU-transfer Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman. The highly competitive battle between the three has been a topic of discussion for weeks. Just three days prior, it remained unclear whether or not the decision was made.
In his Wednesday press conference, Fisher remained steadfast in his stance that the decision would be announced when it was the right time.
“We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said.
As for the factors in deciding who would set foot on the field against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sep. 3, Fisher had a clear answer:
“Consistency and who gives us the best chance to win,” Fisher said.
The 12th Man will see King return to Kyle Field for the first time since last season on Saturday at 11 a.m. when the Aggies take on Sam Houston in its 2022 home opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.