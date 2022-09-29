Texas A&M’s men’s ultimate team, also known as Dozen, is hosting an ultimate tournament to showcase the sport of disc ultimate in Aggieland.
The team will play in the Fall Aggie Classic on campus on Oct. 1-2 at the Penberthy Field Complex. Fans can expect four games of random matchups, or pool games, on Saturday and up to three games of bracket play on Sunday for both the A team and the B team. The team plans to have games at 9 a.m., 10:50 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, according to junior accounting major Timothy Mosher, the team captain. The tournament is part of the preseason of USA Ultimate’s College Ultimate series.
Mosher said he plans to rebuild the team to its former prowess on the field.
“The team leadership has high expectations for the team this year,” Mosher said. “The way to achieve the goal of making nationals is starting with the program improving both teams. The tournament is the final portion of the tryout, and it is where we are setting our final roster for the spring series.”
The event is a tryout, Mosher said, because it allows him and the coach to see how the players will act under the game conditions rather than practice.
The team has a good class of rookies, and Mosher said he is excited to see them step up to the occasion.
The Fall Aggie Classic and Dozen will be hosting schools from around the Southwest region, including Louisiana State University, University of Texas at Austin, Rice University and Tulane University.
Dozen has been competitive in the D-I College Division and in the national collegiate circuit run by USA Ultimate. A&M has been to national collegiate championships in 2001, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The major series of college ultimate takes place in the spring, moving from sectionals to regionals to national competition.
Fans can find the team on Instagram @dozen_ultimate and Facebook at Texas A&M Men’s Club Ultimate.
Zachary Mead is a recreation, park & tourism sciences senior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
