With a rocky start to the season, Texas A&M soccer will hit the pitch at Ellis Field after a late goal led to a road loss against TCU. The Maroon and White will attempt to restart their winning streak against Grambling State on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
The Aggies and the Tigers have met once prior at Ellis Field in November of 2006, with the Maroon and White coming out on top, 5-0. A&M has struggled early in the season thus far with three losses and a draw to a less-than-stellar Baylor squad. A&M has not lost within the first two matches since 2021, when it lost to top-10 opponents.
Grambling State is tied at No. 214 in the nation in goals-against average with exhibition opponent, Texas State. The Aggies defeated the Bobcats 4-0 in the preseason. The Tigers have a goals-against average of 1.667 based on their 10 goals allowed in six games.
The Tigers are No. 244 in fouls per game with 62 in six games, and A&M is No. 91 with 39 fouls per game in five games.
Grambling State has a 2-2-3 record so far this season, with losses to Southeast Missouri State and Louisiana-Lafayette. The Tigers have wins over Murray State, 2-0, and East Texas Baptist, 1-0. They tied their last three matches heading into A&M.
The leading shooter for the Tigers in their last game against Arkansas-Little Rock was senior defender Alyssa Romero. She had all three shots land on frame and scored the only goal for the Tigers. Romero has racked up the most minutes for Grambling State with 616 so far this season.
In A&M’s previous match against TCU, junior forward Maile Hayes was the leading shooter, with all five shots on target. Hayes was denied a penalty kick against the Horned Frogs, making her penalty kick ratio two out of three this season.
The Tigers had a winning record in the 2022 season with a 12-8-3 campaign, compared to the Aggies 9-7-5 record.
Fans interested in attending the Grambling State match can earn double points through 12th Man Rewards, and tickets range between $4-10.
