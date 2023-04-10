On Monday, April 10, freshman OF Jace LaViolette earned his first SEC honors of his career, being voted SEC Freshman of the Week.
The Katy-native played a major role in the Aggies’ road-series win against Auburn, the first series win on the plains since 2016.
LaViolette came into the weekend hitting .245 after a 1-4 hitting performance against Texas State in the Tuesday midweek game, but tore the cover off the ball against Auburn, hitting .455 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Two of those home runs came in Game 1 of the Friday doubleheader, the second game of the series, as LaViolette sent two separate drives deep to right field to bring home four runs, helping keep A&M in the game all the way to the ninth. The freshman also brought in a run on a fielder’s choice, giving him five RBIs in the game.
LaViolette also showed off his plate discipline by drawing four walks on the weekend, including three in the Friday rubber match.
The slugger will look to continue his impressive hitting against SEC Tigers as the Aggies welcome Missouri to Olsen Field on Thursday, April 13.
