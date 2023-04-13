On Thursday, April 13, the Houston Chronicle reported that four-star sophomore safety Jacoby Mathews was arrested by Texas A&M police for possession of marijuana on Tuesday, April 11. According to the Brazos County jail records, Mathews had less than 2 ounces of marijuana in his possession.
The Ponchatoula, Louisiana native was released on $3,000 bail on the same day of his arrest. Mathews was a member of the top-ranked recruiting class of 2022. The 6-foot-1 210-pound safety played in 10 games during his freshman season, starting in his final three. Mathews had his breakout game against Florida, totaling 15 tackles and two breakups. His end-of-season efforts awarded him “Most Improved” at the team’s annual banquet.
The Houston Chronicle reports that an A&M spokesman said they were looking into the matter. For more information as the story develops, follow @TheBattOnline on Twitter.
