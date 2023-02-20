The legendary and longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair has been named a finalist for the class of 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Blair, an Aggie coach through-and-through, holds the record of the 12th-most wins in Division I women’s basketball history, leading the 2010-11 team to an NCAA championship, as well as being the namesake for the court inside of Reed Arena. Coach Blair held his position with the maroon and white for 37 years.
Marian Washington is the other coach with Blair included for the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Women’s Committee Finalists.
The 2023 inductees will be announced at the NCAA Final Four on Saturday, April 1st in Houston at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.