A college football program can not become a powerhouse without notable recruiting classes.
In head coach Jimbo Fisher’s four years at Texas A&M, he has placed a heavy emphasis on recruiting, landing the No. 4 recruiting class in 2019, No. 6 in 2020 and No. 8 in 2021.
A&M currently sits at No. 11, according to 247 Sports, and No. 13, according to Rivals, when looking at the recruiting Class of 2022. The class has one 5-star standout quarterback, a handful of 4-star commits from all over the nation and plenty of prospects leaning A&M’s way.
Here is an update on A&M’s recruiting Class of 2022:
Offensive commits and prospects
Many A&M fans have questions when looking at next year’s quarterback situation. Although redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada has commanded control of the offense this year, redshirt freshman Haynes King will be back, healthy and ready to play. Coming in to stir up the pot even more is the 2022 commit Connor Weigman. The 5-star quarterback of Bridgeland High School committed to A&M in February of this year and is the No. 2 quarterback recruit in the nation, according to 247 Sports and Rivals. Just this year, Weigman has thrown an average of 330 yards per game while averaging 87 rushing yards a game. The dual-threat QB’s play style makes him a dangerous weapon in any team, and A&M’s maturing offensive line will have plenty of experience once Weigman is taking snaps. Additionally, Fisher’s ability to transform quarterbacks will elevate Weigman’s game to another level.
If Weigman is the one leading A&M’s future offense, he will have an arsenal of playmakers alongside him. The Aggies have a wide range of young receivers, including redshirt freshmen Demond Demas, former 5-star recruit, and Moose Muhammad III, 4-star, who are already patiently waiting on the roster for their moment to shine. With junior tight end Jalen Wydermeyer potentially leaving A&M for the NFL Draft, 4-star commit Donovan Green looks to fill his role in Aggieland. Wide receiver Chris Marshall could be an additional chain-mover for the Aggies if he decides to commit. The 4-star has 13 catches on the season and 11 of those have been touchdowns. Marshall announced his top three schools are A&M, Alabama and South Carolina, but he seems to be leaning toward A&M after he attended the Saturday, Oct. 9, Alabama upset.
Defensive commits and prospects
With a large percentage of A&M’s starting defense likely headed to the NFL Draft, the 2022 recruiting class is full of opposing offensive nightmares. Four-star cornerback Bobby Taylor and 4-star defensive lineman Malick Sylla, both committed to A&M, are teammates at Katy High School and have heavily contributed to Katy’s 9-0 start. Taylor is passionate about A&M and has helped the recruiting game from a player’s standpoint, selling A&M to his other Class of 2022 prospects and ensuring to them it is the place to be.
The Aggies may have a stout 2022 recruiting class right now, but it only looks to improve. During the South Carolina game, the Aggies hosted a group of 5-star recruits, including defensive linemen Walter Nolan, defensive end Shemar Stewart and defensive end Omari Abor. The three potential Aggies said they loved the environment of Kyle Field, and Taylor did his part in attempting to influence their decisions. Recent crystal ball predictions announced that Stewart is swaying his decision in A&M’s direction and Nolan looks to be leaning A&M’s way as well, which would help relieve the loss of junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal if he decides to enter the NFL Draft.
Among the other 4-star commits are safeties Bryce Anderson and Deyon Bouie, which add danger to the future of A&M’s secondary. Anderson is playing at the quarterback position his senior year but should have no problem switching positions once at A&M due to his athleticism. Bouie is the No. 5 player in Georgia, and his versatility and ability to find the ball will fit right into A&M’s defensive scheme.
National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 2, where final Class of 2022 commits will sign to play college football in maroon and white.
