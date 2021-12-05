When coach Jimbo Fisher said he “would be one of the dumbest humans on earth” to leave Texas A&M with the recruiting class he is bringing in, he was not lying.
Since The Battalion’s last recruiting update, Fisher and his staff have been on fire in the world of recruiting, sitting at the No. 3 recruiting Class of 2022, according to 247 Sports and Rivals. With National Signing Day quickly approaching, A&M football is working to accumulate future athletes of the program.
As of Saturday, Nov. 28, college coaches are now allowed to contact and visit recruits at home. Six in-person, off-campus visits are allowed per prospect, and A&M has jumped upon the opportunity. So far, commited 4-star safety Bryce Anderson and prospective 5-star Kam Dewberry tweeted that coach Fisher came for an in-home visit.
Since the last update, A&M has recruited two program-defining 5-star recruits — defensive tackle Walter Nolen and wide receiver Evan Stewart. Nolen and Stewart are ranked as A&M’s highest and third-highest recruits ever, respectively, sandwiching now-NFL All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.
Prior to the Auburn game, Nolen met Fisher on the field and informed him of his commitment to A&M. Nolen, a Tennessee native, was deciding between A&M and Tennessee, but he told Sports Illustrated his decision was ultimately swayed by the program Fisher has built in recent years.
“I chose Texas A&M because coach Fisher has been building a lot of good teams around there,” Nolen said. “Seeing how that defense has progressed over the years, it's like, 'Wow, I can actually be a part of something like that and be a part of a team with the No. 1 defense in the SEC — a team with one of the highest sack totals coming from the defensive line in the SEC.' I feel like that is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
On the offensive side, Stewart announced his commitment to A&M via Twitter on Monday, Nov. 29. With over 2.3 million combined followers on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, the NIL deals Stewart could accumulate at his time in college could be remarkable. The 5-star out of Frisco will be a great addition to fellow 5-star quarterback Connor Weigman’s style of play.
If there is one person not on staff working just as hard as any coach, it’s 4-star Bobby Taylor. The cornerback, out of Katy High School, committed to the Aggies in February. Since then, his Twitter personality and love for A&M have influenced a handful of recruits to join him at A&M. Taylor has tweeted on multiple occasions that more recruits should be joining him soon.
Like Taylor has repeatedly said, the Class of 2022 is not done yet. Several 5-star prospects, such as defensive end Shemar Stewart, linebacker Harold Perkins and safety Jacoby Matthews, presume to be swaying A&M’s way, with crystal ball predictions favoring the Aggies.
With National Signing Day quickly approaching on Wednesday, Feb. 2, expect to see a lot of action from Fisher and his team of recruiters in the coming weeks.
