The No. 3 ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will take on No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Hildebrand Equine Center in College Station. This is the second of six home meets this season.
Saturday will be the 38 time the two teams have competed against each other. The Aggies have won 25 times against the Gamecocks, including all three meets from last season, according to 12thMan.com. The maroon and white are currently 2-1 for the season, while South Carolina is 3-0.
A&M won against Fresno State on Friday, Sept. 30, dominating Jumping Seat Flat 4-1 and Reining 3-2. They tied in Horsemanship 2-2 and lost in Fences 3-2.
The maroon and white also claimed victory against UC Davis on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Aggies dominated Reining with a score of 5-0, Jumping Seat Flat 4-1 and Horsemanship 3-2. They tied in Fences 2-2.
Competition begins at 11 a.m., and the event is free and open to the public. For updates, follow the A&M equestrian team @AggieEquestrian on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit 12thMan.com for the full schedule and live stats.
Megan Wedhorn is a journalism sophomore and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.