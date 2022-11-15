The Texas A&M Equestrian team will take on Fresno State Thursday, Nov. 17, for its final fall meet.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. and will be held at the Hildebrand Equine Center in College Station. The No. 5 Aggies fell short to No. 4 Auburn on Nov. 11, with a final score of 6-10. The maroon and white has had a long history of winning streaks against Fresno State.
In the last 10 matchup updates, the Aggies went 9-1 against Fresno State from 2012 to 2022, according to 12thMan.com. From 2007 to 2022, A&M Equestrian won 15 matchups to Fresno State’s one win in 2019.
A&M Equestrian will return for the first spring meet on Friday, Jan. 27, against South Dakota State.
For live stats on the event and the A&M Equestrian team, visit 12thMan.com. Follow @AggieEquesterian on Instagram and Twitter for updated information.
Madison Umphrey is an agricultural communications and journalism junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
