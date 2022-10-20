Texas A&M Equestrian will compete against the University of Georgia. The meet will be held at UGA Equestrian Complex on Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 10 a.m.
The Aggies won their meet against South Carolina on Oct. 8, which resulted in the final score of 14-6. Senior Emmy-Lu Marsh earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in Reining with a score of 76 to defeat USC’s Mary Margaret Coats, according to 12thMan.com. Junior Maggie Nealon had a high score of 89 to dominate in Flat. Sophomore Millie Anderson scored an event-high score of 78 points in Horsemanship, according to 12thMan.com. The team has had two weeks without competitions before heading to Georgia.
Head coach Tana McKay told 12thMan.com the team rode and were spot on during the last meet.
“We take it one meet at a time,” McKay told 12thMan.com, as the team prepares for Georgia. “We've got the meet paperwork, and we've got the information, so we'll be able to settle down and not rush [things] but take care of some details. There's always stuff to learn and fix."
Watch the event live on espn.com. For more information, follow the @AggieEquesterian on Instagram and Twitter.
Madison Umphrey is an agricultural communications and journalism junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
