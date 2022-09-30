Texas A&M equestrian will compete in California against Fresno State and the University of California, Davis on Friday and Saturday.
The Friday, Sept. 30, competition will be held at the Student Horse Center in Fresno, Calif., beginning at 1 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the maroon and white will compete at the UC Davis Equestrian Center beginning at 11 a.m.
The Aggies tied with TCU on Friday, Sept. 23, on events, but lost on points by a narrow margin. A&M took first in the Jumping Seat events 6-4, while the Jumping Flat score ended 4-1. Coach Tana McKay told 12th Man Productions after the event that the team had “some things to clean up” in future competitions this season.
For live stats on the event and the A&M Equestrian team, visit 12thMan.com. Follow the team @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.
Madison Umphrey is an agricultural communications and journalism junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
