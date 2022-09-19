The Sunday, Sept. 18, equestrian scrimmage included judges, scoring and full uniforms in preparation for the first official meet against TCU on Friday, Sept. 23.
Sophomore Hanna Olaussen had the Reining high score of 70 for the White team, while senior Emmy-Lu Marsh had a Reining high score of 69.5 for the Maroon team. Both riders were awarded NCEA Ariat All-American at the end of the 2022 spring season.
Junior Devon Thomas had the high score in Fences, 88, for the Maroon team, while sophomore Brooke Brombach scored 86 for White. Brombach was All-Freshman Fences in her debut season in the spring of 2022.
Freshman Kyla Jackson on the White team scored 74.5 in Horsemanship, while sophomore Ellie Gerbrandt scored 71.5 for the Maroon team.
The Flat leading high score was junior Maggie Nealon’s for the White team at 96 and on the Maroon team, senior Haley Green's high score was 91.
The Aggies take on TCU will start at 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Follow the team @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram for updates.
Madison Umphrey is an agricultural communications and journalism junior and contributed this piece from the course Journalism 359: Reporting Sports to The Battalion.
