A select group of Aggies were chosen to compete at the Alex Wilson Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 18 in South Bend, Ind.
The men’s distance medley relay team consisting of sophomores Cooper Cawthra and Caden Norris, as well as freshman DeMarco Escobar and junior Eric Casarez, got the second-best time for their season in the 4000-meter relay.
Senior sprinter Tierra Robinson-Jones won the 400-meter race with a time of 53.22 seconds, beating the second-place runner by 3.43 seconds.
The complete men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete next at the SEC Indoor Championships on Feb. 24 and 25 in Fayetteville, Ark.
