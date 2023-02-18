2021 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Redshirt-sophomore Eric Casarez made his first appearance in the 10,000m race on the first night of the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday, May 13. 

 Photo by Abbey Santoro

A select group of Aggies were chosen to compete at the Alex Wilson Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 18 in South Bend, Ind.

The men’s distance medley relay team consisting of sophomores Cooper Cawthra and Caden Norris, as well as freshman DeMarco Escobar and junior Eric Casarez, got the second-best time for their season in the 4000-meter relay.

Senior sprinter Tierra Robinson-Jones won the 400-meter race with a time of 53.22 seconds, beating the second-place runner by 3.43 seconds.

The complete men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete next at the SEC Indoor Championships on Feb. 24 and 25 in Fayetteville, Ark.

