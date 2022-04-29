The Texas A&M disc golf club will host a competition Friday, April 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Research Park on A&M’s West Campus.
Three years ago, the disc golf baskets at Research Park were only used recreationally by students and Bryan-College Station residents who enjoy the sport. After mechanical engineering senior Ben Mueck launched a disc golf recreational league, a new level of competition was brought to the park. The April 29 event is a doubles mini tournament hosted by the A&M disc golf club, but will be open to the public, featuring student and local teams.
In between studying mechanical engineering and finance sciences at the master’s level, Mueck also founded the disc golf club as a competitive team. What was initially just a leisure activity in high school for Mueck is now a small but growing sport at A&M. Mueck said he is excited to see it be recognized on a national level.
Before 2020, there was no league to unite disc golf lovers to play the sport. At first, Mueck said he was not sure whether disc golf would become a popular sport at A&M.
“I saw that there was no organization for disc golf, and knew that there had to be other Aggies who also loved disc golf as much as I do,” Mueck said.
Mueck took the initiative and started an organized, friendly competition.
“I founded the organization in 2020 and have been working to grow the organization and sport at Texas A&M,” Mueck said.
Two teams advanced to the College Disc Golf National Championship last year, where they placed third in Divisions I and II.
Mueck said he believes the disc golf team has a lot of room to improve and grow as an organization.
“David McFatridge is a freshman on the team and qualified for finals in the individual round for collegiate nationals this year,” Mueck said.
For more information about the A&M disc golf club, visit their StuAct profile here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.