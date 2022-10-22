Texas A&M volleyball swept Kentucky in its first match of a two-game series in front of a lively crowd of pink and maroon during the “Dig Pink” match on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Aggies entered the weekend 2-6 in conference play, with a six-game losing streak they hoped to snap in a match with SEC powerhouse Kentucky. With an energetic crowd filling Reed Arena in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a persistently gritty group of girls on the court, the team was able to take all three sets against the Wildcats.
The first set saw a multitude of impressive elements, with junior libero Lauren Hogan keeping the team afloat with digs and freshman opposite hitter Logan Lednicky dominating the court with her powerful spikes — the force even sending Kentucky’s middle blocker to the bench with a bloody nose after receiving a spike to the face.
The first set also saw outside hitter Caroline Meuth earn her first service ace of the match, a crucial feat that would lead to the team’s sweeping win.
“We always talk about first contact,” head coach Laura Kuhn told 12thman.com. “First contact, whether serving or passing; that’s what we want to dominate, and we did today.”
The Fightin’ Farmers took the first set 25-23, and continued to dominate the court when the second began. With junior middle blocker Madison Bowser’s spiking and Meuth’s continuing success while serving, the team maintained the momentum of the match.
However, following a timeout, Kentucky managed to achieve a comeback and the Aggies were forced into defensive positioning, saved by pivotal blocks from players like freshman outside hitter Lexi Guinn. Following intense rallies and desperate digs, the set was back-and-forth until Meuth’s serving savvy presented itself in dramatic fashion: A serve on the line that was close enough to be challenged by Kentucky. After the serve was confirmed to be an ace, the maroon and white took the set 27-25.
“We were locked in,” Kuhn said. “It was [the] execution.”
A&M was able to set the tone in the third set, but Kentucky matched the energy in an attempt to escape the possible sweep. However, the maroon and white were able to maintain the momentum and win the final set 25-20. And for the first time since 2015, Texas A&M swept Kentucky at home.
“We’ve lost in tight matches throughout this SEC season, but we’ve seen the fight, and that’s what makes me proud,” Kuhn said. “They’re in it together, so for them to play that clean and get this, that’s good for us to our core.”
With the six-game losing streak now behind them, Kuhn and her team are ready to face Kentucky and the rest of their opponents this season with poise and consistency. With enough focus, the only streaks laying on the horizon will be win streaks.
“It’s a great win for this team, it’s what we need right now,” Kuhn said. “But every opponent we play from here on out is going to be just as important.”
The Fightin’ Farmers will face the Wildcats once again on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m., celebrating their ‘Maroon Out’ match in front of Aggie fans at Reed Arena. After the series with Kentucky concludes, the team will face another onslaught of SEC competitors with hopes to climb the conference standings.
