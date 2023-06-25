After using his final year of collegiate eligibility with Texas A&M men’s basketball, graduate guard Dexter Dennis is taking his talents to the next level. Following the NBA Draft on June 22, the Baker, Louisiana native signed a Summer League contract with the Orlando Magic, giving him the opportunity to showcase his abilities.
Dennis came to College Station after four years at Wichita State, culminating with the AAC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022. He played in 112 games with the Shockers, starting 94 of them and averaging 8.8 points per game. He came up just shy of the 1,000-point mark at Wichita State, tallying 991 points. He collected five rebounds a game while totaling 70 blocks.
Dennis became a key piece of the Aggies’ starting five in 2023 as A&M compiled a 25-10 record and a 15-3 mark in conference play. The maroon and white reached the SEC Championship before falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the team’s first trip to the Big Dance since 2018.
Dennis started in all but one of the Aggies’ contests, scoring 9.5 points and recording 5.8 rebounds per game along with 42 assists, 21 blocks and 26 steals on the year. He proved to be an effective scorer from beyond the arc with a 31% rate while having a presence in the paint as well.
The Magic went 34-48 during the 2022-23 season while finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference. Orlando last finished with a winning record during the 2018-19 season.
