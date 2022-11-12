Just hours before Texas A&M’s match against Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12, junior running back Devon Achane was seen walking the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, raising the question of his contention to start. Later, 247 Sports confirmed that Achane would be off the starting roster and freshman running back Le’Von Moss would be taking his place. Speculation claims that Achane was injured during the Florida match on Nov. 5, which also limited his performance in the second half of that game.
Achane, the battering ram of the Aggie offense, leads the maroon and white in rushing yards with 887 yards on 158 carries and six touchdowns. The junior running back registered his ninth 100-yard game of his career with 122 yards on 16 carries he racked up against Florida. Achane was in line to reach both A&M’s all-time career rushing yards entering the week in 19th place with 2,169 yards and single-season all-purpose yards, where he is 14th all-time with 1,472 yards, 77 yards short from his 2021 season total.
