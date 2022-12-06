On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane announced on his Instagram account that he will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
Achane was the Aggies’ starting running back in 2022, accruing 1,102 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 10 games while adding 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the passing game. He earned first-team All-SEC honors as both a running back and an all-purpose player, adding 312 kick-return yards and one kick-return touchdown with an average of 28.4 yards per kick return.
A former 4-star out of Fort Bend Marshall in Missouri City, Texas, Achane was also a key contributor as a sophomore alongside running back Isaiah Spiller, now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage as a sophomore.
According to ESPN’s 2023 NFL Draft rankings, Achane is a projected second-round pick and the RB3 on the draft board behind Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs.
Achane also doubled as a member of A&M’s track team, running the 60-, 100- and 200-meter dashes. He achieved No. 3, 9 and 4 marks on A&M’s all-time performers in each race, respectively. In 2021, Achane earned First-Team All-American honors in the 4x100 and Second-Team All-American honors in the 100 and 200.
For more information on his career, read The Battalion’s profiles on Achane, including: his unlikely friendship with an Arkansas player and his dual-sport athletic career.
