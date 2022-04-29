On Friday April 29, Texas A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, Class of 2023, was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 84th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
During Leal’s time at A&M, he played in 35 of 36 games, starting in 29. In 2021, he led A&M’s defense with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, ranking him fifth in the SEC. He also earned an abundance of accolades last season, including Defensive MVP, AP and Sporting News All-American First Team, FWAA’s, Walter Camp’s and The Athletic’s All-America Second Team, and he was named a Ted Hendricks Award Finalist.
In 2020, his seven sacks and seven tackles for loss earned him A&M’s defensive MVP, and as a freshman in 2019, Leal was named the team's Top Defensive Newcomer.
According to 247Sports, Leal was a 5-star recruit out of Judson High School in San Antonio. He was an Army-All American and was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Tops in Texas First Team. He will join former teammates linebacker Buddy Johnson and tackle Dan Moore Jr.
