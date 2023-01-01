Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, senior defensive back Demani Richardson announced on Twitter that he will return to play for the Texas A&M football team in the 2023 season. He also stated that he will complete work on his degree during that time.
“Happy New Years, just wanted to let y’all know that I’ll be using my covid year and finish out school and get my degree at the best university!,” Richardson tweeted. “I can’t wait to prove the doubters wrong, man.”
The Waxahachie native has been a starter for the Aggies’ defense since he stepped foot on campus in 2019, when he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. An unquestioned leader on the team, Richardson has tallied 245 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks across 44 games in his career. He has also forced three fumbles and added four interceptions.
Richardson’s return comes at a crucial time, as the Aggies’ roster has been depleted by players entering the transfer portal, in addition to junior defensive back Antonio Johnson’s entry into the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson is set to join previous starters in freshman defensive back Bryce Anderson and sophomore defensive back Tyreek Chappell in the Aggies’ secondary.
