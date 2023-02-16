Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving hosted the SEC Championships in the Student Rec Center. A five day event that began on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Day 1 of competition saw Aggies on or near the podium.
Day 1 Box Score:
Victor Povzner —- 1-meter diving — 1st place, final score of 375.50
Rhett Hensley — 1-meter diving — 3rd place, final score of 343.60
Takuto Endo — 1-meter diving — 4th place, final score of 342.45
Allen Bottego — 1-meter diving — 6th place, final score of 334.55
All divers had A-cuts
Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote, Baylor Nelson — 200-yard medley relay — 5th place, 1:23.24, A-cut time
Kaloyan Bratanov, Baylor Nelson, Ethan Gogulski, Collin Fuchs — 800-yard freestyle relay — 5th place, 6:15.38, fastest time of the season for the Aggies, A-cut time
A&M men’s team leading after day one with score of 229
Day 2 Box Score:
Kaloyan Bratanov, Connor Foote, Baylor Nelson, Ethan Gogulski — 200-yard freestyle relay — 5th place, 1:16.64, A-cut time, second-fastest time in program history and fastest time for the Aggies this season
Trey Dickey — 500-yard freestyle — 18th place, 4:18.30, second-fastest time in school history
Baylor Nelson — 200-yard yard individual medley — 1st place, 1:40.86, A-cut time, second-fastest time in program history, first freshman in A&M men’s swimming history to get gold at SEC Championships
Kaloyan Bratanov — 200-yard individual medley — 2nd place, 1:42.50
Anze Fers Erzen — 200-yard individual medley — 12th place, 1:43.91
Connor Foote — 50-yard freestyle — 14th place, 19.54
Ethan Gogulski — 50-yard freestyle — 20th place, 19.68
Kraig Bray — 50-yard freestyle — 24th place, 20.03
After the conclusion of Day 2, the Aggies are in second place with 380 points
Day 3 Box Score:
Baylor Nelson — 400-yard individual medley — 1st place, 3:38.14, A-cut time
Anze Fers Erzen — 400-yard individual medley — 2nd place, 3:40.10
Andres Puente — 400-yard individual medley — 7th place, 3:43.49
Vincent Ribeiro — 400-yard individual medley — 15th place, 3:47.06
Clayton Conklin — 100-yard butterfly — 23rd place, 47.42
Connor Foote — 100-yard butterfly — 6th place, 46.07
Collin Fuchs — 200-yard freestyle — 23rd place, 1:35.61
Kaloyan Bratanov — 200-yard freestyle — 8th place, 1:33.93
Victor Povzner — 3-meter diving — 2nd place, score of 412.65
Takuto Endo — 3-meter diving — 3rd place, score of 400.35
Rhett Hensley — 3-meter diving — 6th place, score of 375.40
