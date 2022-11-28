On Monday, Nov. 28, Texas A&M offensive coordinator and tight end coach Darrell Dickey was let go from the football program, according to a press release from the athletics department.
“Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program,” A&M’s press report reads.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher hired Dickey onto the coaching staff as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in 2018, and Dickey transitioned from the quarterback coach to the tight end coach at the beginning of the 2022 season.
Dickey has an impressive resume with a wide range of experience at the collegiate level. The Galveston native was the head coach at North Texas from 1998-2006 and coached as an offensive coordinator at Utah State, New Mexico, Texas State and Memphis.
The release of coach Dickey marks the first change in the A&M coaching staff since its last regular season game of the 2022 season. Potential hires and terminations will be covered by The Battalion throughout the offseason.
