Friday, May 6 marked Texas A&M and No. 5 Arkansas’ 22nd matchup on the diamond since the first time they competed against each other on February 13, 1999, which resulted in a 2-0 win for the maroon and white.
The Aggies have secured their 20th win against the ranked SEC opponent all-time, giving thanks to freshman designated player Katie Dack.
After a 5-2 deficit heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, A&M batted in four more runs for a late-game comeback to pick up its 28th win overall, sixth conference win of the season.
A&M coach Jo Evans had a message for her team before the conference matchup.
“I want you to remember the last time y’all hosted a series,” Evans said. “You beat the No. 2 team in the country and won the series. That is who we are, and remember that.”
In the bottom of the first, sophomore third baseman Trinity Cannon hit one just over the left-field wall to tie the game at two, bringing in the first two runs of the game.
The Aggies didn’t see much action until the bottom of the fourth when freshman outfielder Cayden Baker walked up to the plate. Baker sent one deep to center field on the second pitch of the bottom of the fourth to bring the deficit to one.
In the bottom of the sixth, senior first baseman Haley Lee hit one off the Davis Diamond jumbotron to tie the game at five.
With the game tied at five in the bottom of the ninth, A&M was in position to take down the No. 5 ranked opponent on its home turf.
And they did exactly that.
A Colorado native stood at the plate on a two and two count, one out, and teammate redshirt-freshman pinch runner Alexis Tippit was in scoring position.
Freshman outfielder Katie Dack hit one just high enough to reach over the shortstop’s head and just far enough to give Tibbet time to reach home plate and secure the 6-5 win.
“We struggled this week in our mid-week game,” Dack said. “It took us a lot to find our energy, and we did. We overcame everything we’ve done so far this season, came together and took this big win for us.”
As a team, the Aggies accumulated 12 hits in the upset win and look to carry this momentum into Game 2 of their three-game series on May 7 at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Diamond.
