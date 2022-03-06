Missing three teammates, CSTAT FC played through all the obstacles but fell to a team with eight players on Thursday, March 3 in competitive intramural women’s soccer.
The team, which is mostly players from the same College Station hometown, showed motivation and passion but fell 4-9 to the team “oogie boogie” on March 3. CSTAT FC had only six players on the field against a team of eight to end the game with a season record of 1-1-0. A default win came Feb. 23 when CSTAT FC’s opposing team forfeited.
With CSTAT FC at a one-point disadvantage due to a late member, the game started at 7:48 p.m. Six minutes into the game, the first goal was scored by Texas A&M sophomore Olivia Riechman. After that, Riechman scored the team’s three remaining points. Even though CSTAT FC scored three goals in the first half, they could not bounce back in the second half due to the lack of players on the field.
"For the amount of people we had, I think we did okay," sophomore Carley Deuel, captain of CSTAT FC, said. "I think we could've talked a little better."
Deuel commented that, aside from Rachel Johnson, the rest of the players in the game had played together on the College Station High School soccer team.
"Rachel's our newest player, so she hasn't played with us, but we also haven't played with each other in two years," Deuel said.
The intramural women's competitive soccer league has playoffs after the last game of its season, Deuel said, which is scheduled for March 23.
"It's just one win, and then you have to have a good sportsmanship standing," Deuel said about how teams make the playoffs. "It's pretty easy to get into the playoffs."
CSTAT FC is scheduled to play March 9 at 8:45 p.m. on the Penberthy 11A field. For the full intramural schedule, visit imleagues.com.
