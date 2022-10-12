Texas A&M cross country is set to compete at the Arturo Barrios Invitational Saturday, Oct. 15 in College Station. The Arturo Barrios Invitational is an annual meet put on by A&M and is named after former world record holder and arguably the best distance runner in A&M history.
The Men’s 8K is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the Women’s 6K is set to begin at 9:45 a.m.. Forty-one schools will be competing in the invitational. Other SEC teams joining A&M in the meet are Florida and LSU. They will also be joined by fellow Texas rivals Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU.
In the 2021 Arturo Barrios Invitational, the A&M men’s team placed 5th and the women’s team placed 4th. Lipscomb took home the team title in both events last year and are returning this year to defend their titles.
Junior Eric Casarez placed 2nd last year in the Men’s 8K. Casarez finished the race with a time of 23:34.2 and led for most of the race last year before falling into second in the last 2,000 meters. He looks to improve on that time and position this Saturday.
“I want to be in the conversation of one of the greatest distance runners to run for Texas A&M just like Arturo was,” Casarez said last year in a Q&A with Katy Gallaher for 12thman.com. “That alone makes him a big role model to me.”
Last time A&M competed at home was at the A&M Invitational on Sept. 16 in which both teams earned first place.
The Aggies are coming off an underwhelming performance at the Paul Short Run in which the women’s team placed 19th and the men’s team placed 16th.
Spectators can attend the event for free at the Watts Cross Country Course and parking will be available just outside the complex.
