The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets men’s basketball team suffered back-to-back losses on March 3-4, first against Lone Star College-Cyfair at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Friday and then in a road loss against Lone Star College-Tomball on Saturday.
These matchups bring the team to an overall 3-6 season record of 3-6 as the Aggies came up short 38-61 against the Falcons and 54-49 against the Timberwolves.
“Limiting turnovers was a big factor today,” team captain and senior point guard Ben Dague said. “We lost the ball a lot on self-inflicted turnovers. The other part is just having our minds right before the game even starts.”
On Friday, a first-half of fast breaks and layups resulted in a tight game with the Aggies only down 25-18 against the Falcons. But as the second half progressed, the team was overcome by a shift in Falcon momentum.
“I think we were kind of intimidated today as a team,” sophomore small forward Ayden Flowers said. “I don’t know why, but you could tell there were some jitters and a little nervousness.”
The team plays the best when the energy on the floor remains high and the players continue to keep each other motivated, Flowers said.
Although the Aggies came up short of the victory, head coach and assistant commandant for the Corps of Cadets, Will Schrank, said the team continued to display talent and heart on the court.
“Typically, most of our conference opponents are faster and more athletic than we are, but they are not more skilled,” Schrank said.
While the Corps men’s basketball team has been knocked out of playoff contention, the team will play one last game at Prairie View A&M University on Friday, March 10. Regular updates on the team and upcoming events can be found on the team’s Instagram @aggiecorps.hoops.
Kyler Fife is a communication freshman and contributed this article from JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.